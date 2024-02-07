Pacific Alliance Bank (PFBN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.10 on February 26th

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Pacific Alliance Bank Stock Performance
Shares of PFBN opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Pacific Alliance Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.
About Pacific Alliance Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Alliance Bank
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Alliance Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Alliance Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.