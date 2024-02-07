Pacific Alliance Bank (PFBN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.10 on February 26th

Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Pacific Alliance Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PFBN opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Pacific Alliance Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

Pacific Alliance Bank provides commercial and consumer banking products and services for small to midsize business owners, and employees in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage, commercial, term, commercial real estate, construction, and SBA loans; and lines of credit.

