Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.66.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

