Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Papa John’s International has a payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

