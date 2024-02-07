Papa John’s International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,514 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 181% compared to the average volume of 1,249 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after purchasing an additional 450,885 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,786,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,937 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

