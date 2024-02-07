Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Parkland Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$45.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$27.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.19.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,951 shares of company stock worth $6,132,327. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

