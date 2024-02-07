PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

