PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $525.05

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 525.05 ($6.58) and traded as high as GBX 531.76 ($6.67). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 524 ($6.57), with a volume of 52,350 shares traded.

PayPoint Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £372.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 506.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 525.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,837.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About PayPoint

In related news, insider Nick Wiles bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of £232,000 ($290,836.15). Insiders have purchased a total of 50,072 shares of company stock valued at $23,237,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Featured Stories

