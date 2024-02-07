PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 1st

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PCM opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

