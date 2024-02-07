Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.28

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.28 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 48.60 ($0.61), with a volume of 66,907 shares trading hands.

Petra Diamonds Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £96.83 million, a P/E ratio of -113.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.28.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

