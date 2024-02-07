PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

