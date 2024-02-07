Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDO opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

