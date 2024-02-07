Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Shares of NYSE:PDO opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.40.
In other news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
