PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PGP opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

