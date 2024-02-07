PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PGP opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.45.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
