PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PHK stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

