PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PHK stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
