PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of PMX stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.
Insider Transactions at PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
In other news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 4,000 shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.