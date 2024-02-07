PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PMX stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 4,000 shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 87.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

