Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Position Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,020,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 828,232 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 6.12% of Plains GP worth $193,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Plains GP by 4,356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.0 %

PAGP opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 129.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

