Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.42

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.42 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 138.40 ($1.73). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 138.20 ($1.73), with a volume of 813,144 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,256.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.42.

In related news, insider Tim Elliott purchased 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £3,303.69 ($4,141.52). 25.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

