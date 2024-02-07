Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Prologis Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

