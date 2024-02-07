Raymond James Increases Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $175.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $262.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

