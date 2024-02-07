Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Boosted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 176,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.2% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

