Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317,586 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.94% of Regions Financial worth $152,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

