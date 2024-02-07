Research Analysts Set Expectations for 89bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.00). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETNB
89bio Price Performance
Shares of ETNB stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in 89bio by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 89bio
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.