Research Analysts Set Expectations for Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALS

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$17.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$801.77 million, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$17.03 and a 52-week high of C$23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.74.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.