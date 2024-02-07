Research Analysts Set Expectations for Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%.
Altius Minerals stock opened at C$17.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$801.77 million, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$17.03 and a 52-week high of C$23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
