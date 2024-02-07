ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $190.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.