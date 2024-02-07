ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $190.71 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.26.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

