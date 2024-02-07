ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of ResMed worth $69,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,477,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,368,000 after buying an additional 261,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after buying an additional 243,151 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $190.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

