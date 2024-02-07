Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 121,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Restaurant Brands International worth $66,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after acquiring an additional 223,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after buying an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at $400,702,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.