Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
