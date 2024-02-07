Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Bank of America cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROIC

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.