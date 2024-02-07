RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Position Decreased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 112.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RLI by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

