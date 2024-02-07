RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of RPC worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in RPC by 84.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in RPC by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

RPC Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.22 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

