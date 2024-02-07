Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

