Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

