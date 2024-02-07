Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SSD opened at $180.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $202.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $457,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on Simpson Manufacturing

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.