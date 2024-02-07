Smith Douglas Homes Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:SDHC)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smith Douglas Homes in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SDHC. Bank of America started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.