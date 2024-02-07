Smith Douglas Homes Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:SDHC)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.
SDHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.
Smith Douglas Homes Stock Performance
SDHC opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $27.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
About Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Douglas Homes
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.