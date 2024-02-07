Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $293.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.75.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

