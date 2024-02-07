SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KIE opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

