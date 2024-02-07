Spire Wealth Management Acquires 2,218 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.5% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,616,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $144.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $177.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
