Spire Wealth Management Acquires 43,689 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 3,829.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,027.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS YJUN opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

