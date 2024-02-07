Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 158,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $1,027,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 47.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 96,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,562,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,562,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

