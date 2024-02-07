Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,158 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

