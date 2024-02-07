Spire Wealth Management Buys 619 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC stock opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.90.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

