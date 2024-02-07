Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 152,394 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $501.64 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $513.98. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

