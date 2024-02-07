Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $267.69 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.