Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

