Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

