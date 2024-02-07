Spire Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13,060.0% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 653,002 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 468,575 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

