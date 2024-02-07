Spire Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIE. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

