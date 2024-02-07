Spire Wealth Management Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

