Spire Wealth Management Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.88. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

