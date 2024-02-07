Spire Wealth Management Has $1.28 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

